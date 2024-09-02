BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mike Adams sermon 002 – Proverbs 11, wisdom earned through HUMILITY, and the earning of God’s favor
Abundance Church
Abundance Church
515 views • 8 months ago

- Humility vs pride, earning God's favor through honesty. (0:03)

- Pride and humility in life, with references to Proverbs 11. (5:57)

- Spiritual immortality and taking care of animals. (10:44)

- Learning new skills and fixing things around the house. (14:57)

- Toilet repair and appreciation for basic plumbing. (20:39)

- Self-sufficiency, resilience, and resource distribution. (26:35)

- The importance of generosity and humility in attracting abundance. (30:19)

- Humility, practical skills, and spiritual growth. (34:25)


Keywords
mike adamsgodworkproverbsgoatsdayhrrspecial reportcurrencylearnsermonhandsfloorfixbasedonkeylivinghumilitytoiletplumbingkneesbrighteon broadcast newshumblinggasket
