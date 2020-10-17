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Rânduielile cetății și relevanța lor pentru creștini 🔴 𝐏𝐄𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐂𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐀 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄
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3 views • October 17, 2020
𝐏𝐄𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐂𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐀 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 🔴
Rânduielile cetății și relevanța lor pentru creștini.
Invitat Părintele Ioan Chișărău, fondatorul Marșului pentru Viață.
URMĂREȘTE-NE ȘI AICI:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ARNromania
Rânduielile cetății și relevanța lor pentru creștini.
Invitat Părintele Ioan Chișărău, fondatorul Marșului pentru Viață.
URMĂREȘTE-NE ȘI AICI:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ARNromania
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