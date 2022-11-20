Dr Sam Bailey exposes the latest fear porn Gain of Fiction garbage being rammed down sheeples’ gullets by both lamestream and shameful self-proclaimed alternative disinformation outlets. Details about exactly what is happening in this Boston "Gain of Function" lab and how their own toxic injections and post euthanasia of the test animals are the cause of death. (also a voice cameo by Steve of Spacebusters)
Full show notes and references 👉
https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/germ-theory/virologie-nights/
Mirrored from Spacebusters : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/
