**PISTOL ARM BRACES AND WHY THEY REALLY WANT THEM
LetsBoGrandon
Published 19 hours ago

They want you arrestable. It's not becuz they think you'll give em up. It's becuz they wanna be able to say "felony in progress" and also attempt to use it as a reason to search and harass. And it's also so you don't carry it around. That's a big one. You're less likely to have it with you for defense if it's got illegal attachments. Sure you can take it off but that's just how people are. I just feel like this has HIGH probability of being the actual reason. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

gun prepping survival pistol arm race

