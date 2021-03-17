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Lori Colley Ep. 502 - Where's Da Prez?
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110 views • March 17, 2021
March 17, 2021
While the border crisis threatens national security, Prez JB is MIA, showing up for a supposed Rose Garden exchange with reporters via Green Screen! Here's a summary of the legacy media catching up with the crisis, the new arrests re: Jan 6th (what is the FBI hiding?) and the impending label of Christianity as a hate group.
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Sources:
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/immigration/biden-administration-limits-what-border-patrol-can-share-media-about-n1261133
https://www.kennedy.senate.gov/public/press-releases?id=DAF579BB-A5B4-4335-97B7-A8433DA4841E
https://www.revolver.news/2021/03/january-6-narrative-collapse-assault-charges-spell-problems-for-doj-fbi-in-officer-sicknick-case/
https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/16/california-bill-proposes-removing-cops-who-express-religious-or-conservative-beliefs/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/loudoun-teachers-target-parents-critical-race-theory-hacking
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
While the border crisis threatens national security, Prez JB is MIA, showing up for a supposed Rose Garden exchange with reporters via Green Screen! Here's a summary of the legacy media catching up with the crisis, the new arrests re: Jan 6th (what is the FBI hiding?) and the impending label of Christianity as a hate group.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Sources:
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/immigration/biden-administration-limits-what-border-patrol-can-share-media-about-n1261133
https://www.kennedy.senate.gov/public/press-releases?id=DAF579BB-A5B4-4335-97B7-A8433DA4841E
https://www.revolver.news/2021/03/january-6-narrative-collapse-assault-charges-spell-problems-for-doj-fbi-in-officer-sicknick-case/
https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/16/california-bill-proposes-removing-cops-who-express-religious-or-conservative-beliefs/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/loudoun-teachers-target-parents-critical-race-theory-hacking
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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