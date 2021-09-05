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Prophetic Word: Rome will burn, so the EU, Rockefeller
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189 views • September 05, 2021
Prophetic word from July 17th 2021.
Rome will burn, so the EU,
Rockefeller will fall upon the rock of salvation
When you read the script...
and see the name Toni with an i at the end...
I don't know if an "i" or a "y" is correct
The script you can download as pdf:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-07-17-download/
and if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
It might up in a different language - if so, you will figure it out
yeshua, prophecy, prophetic, time, restoration, god, lord, jesus,devil, holy spirit, spirit, wealth, truth, grace, mercy,creation, restless, trust,faith, Glenn, Fauchi, Rockefeller, Toni, fire
Rome will burn, so the EU,
Rockefeller will fall upon the rock of salvation
When you read the script...
and see the name Toni with an i at the end...
I don't know if an "i" or a "y" is correct
The script you can download as pdf:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-07-17-download/
and if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
It might up in a different language - if so, you will figure it out
yeshua, prophecy, prophetic, time, restoration, god, lord, jesus,devil, holy spirit, spirit, wealth, truth, grace, mercy,creation, restless, trust,faith, Glenn, Fauchi, Rockefeller, Toni, fire
Keywords
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