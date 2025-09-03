BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
If America Will Only?
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
37 followers
Follow
12 views • 1 day ago

We all have this idea that if America would repent all out troubles would go away and that is very true, but the Bible gives the actual starting point.


2 Chron. 7:14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.


“If my people” if Revival is going to start in America, just like all the great revivals in history, they must begin with God people and in His House.


If They will “Humble Themselves” Pride is the biggest problem with individual Christians and Churches we have today. 


If my “People will pray” My weakest link is my prayer life, I do pray in the morning (My Devotional time) and all day long, but to go to the alter and spend several hours, no.


If my people “Will turn from their wicked ways” Christians are blending in with the world and I am convinced that these phones are the worst device ever invented?


Every Christian need to take a good look in the mirror then,

Admit it - Quit it - Forget it


If every Christian will do these four things then and only then will revival begin in America and throughout the word.


