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Do you know your rights? Human Right # 25: Food and Shelter for All
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21 views • January 16, 2021
1. Everyone has the right to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being of himself and of his family, including food, clothing, housing and medical care and necessary social services, and the right to security in the event of unemployment, sickness, disability, widowhood, old age or other lack of livelihood in circumstances beyond his control.
2. Motherhood and childhood are entitled to special care and assistance. All children, whether born in or out of wedlock, shall enjoy the same social protection.
Do you know your rights?
The fact is, most people can’t name more than a handful of the 30 human rights we all share.
Yet these same rights guarantee our safety, our security and our very lives.
Learn your 30 human rights in this free interactive online course.
This interactive course offers an introduction to human rights and outlines their development through history up to the present day.
It teaches you about the world’s most important human rights documents and every article of The Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Start right now, because when you know your rights, they can never be taken away.
ENROLL NOW https://www.humanrights.com/course/
2. Motherhood and childhood are entitled to special care and assistance. All children, whether born in or out of wedlock, shall enjoy the same social protection.
Do you know your rights?
The fact is, most people can’t name more than a handful of the 30 human rights we all share.
Yet these same rights guarantee our safety, our security and our very lives.
Learn your 30 human rights in this free interactive online course.
This interactive course offers an introduction to human rights and outlines their development through history up to the present day.
It teaches you about the world’s most important human rights documents and every article of The Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Start right now, because when you know your rights, they can never be taken away.
ENROLL NOW https://www.humanrights.com/course/
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