© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
1 Nov 2021 Himalaya Exchange is able to withstand hacking at 1.6 billion times/sec. Peter Navarro wrote in his book that Trump issued the travel ban based on Miles Guo’s intelligence on the CCP virus.
11/1/2021 喜马拉雅联储能耐受每秒16亿次骇客攻击；纳瓦罗在其新书中写道：川普总统发出旅行禁令，是因为听取了郭文贵先生关于中共病毒的情报。