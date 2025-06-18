BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New massive strikes on Tehran. A missile base, airport, police building and the Ministry of Defense were reported to have been hit.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1280 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
111 views • 1 day ago

🇮🇷🇮🇱New massive strikes on Tehran.

A missile base, airport, police building and the Ministry of Defense were reported to have been hit.

Adding: Idiot Trump said he told Netanyahu to "keep going."

Adding:

"Military Bluff." What are the American media writing about Trump's plans for Iran?

Trump "is not inclined to allow the situation to develop in such a way that it would look as if Iran has successfully called his bluff in the military sphere," ABC writes, citing White House sources.

According to them, yesterday during a meeting of the National Security Council, US officials made it clear that the next 24-48 hours "will be critical in determining whether a diplomatic solution to the Iran problem is possible or whether the president may resort to military action."

At the same time, the White House, "despite the saber-rattling," believes that the best option is to reach a deal with Tehran, rather than go to war with it. Washington believes that Iran is in a weak position and may be forced to return to the negotiating table and agree to abandon uranium enrichment.

Officials say Iranian authorities have shown a willingness to resume talks with the United States, but the Trump administration is waiting for "more concrete commitments before abandoning the military option."

If Iran agrees to talks, a meeting between Tehran representatives and Witkoff and Vance is possible as early as this week.

The Associated Press notes that Israel is not capable of destroying Iran's underground facilities where highly enriched uranium is produced without the involvement of US strategic aircraft.

In doing so, Defense Secretary Hegseth gave "an unusual level of authority" on the issue to one Iran-hawk general, U.S. Central Command commander Eric Kurilla.

According to Politico, he played a “massive role” in escalating clashes between Iran and Israel, and almost all of his requests were approved, from more aircraft carriers to the deployment of fighter jets in the region. He “plays a quiet but decisive role” in the US’s next steps toward Iran.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy