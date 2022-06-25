And We Know 6.24.2022 Roe overturned, Gun rights, LIBDemonic SCREAMS, more PAIN COMING! GRACE + PRAY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LT of And We KnowOh Happy day.. that song hit me right when I heard about the overturning of Roe V. Wade by the SCOTUS. ..Well…had something ready to go, but had to redo the video to include this amazing Roe v. Wade case… finally… and many states are jumping in… gun laws…the Supreme Court is not done yet… we have so much to cover… let’s get started
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v19spvb-6.24.22-roe-overturned-gun-rights-libdemonic-screams-more-pain-coming-grace.html