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NASA's Project Blue Beam Just How Much Do You Know 4
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53 views • October 21, 2019
I am starting to think that all video websites are rejecting videos for Passionate expressions and the Freedom of Speach is no longer accepted by any website- This is why America has become a trash bin for the few real men that are left- Politically Correctness and rules of language rules over emotion and passion which is as the Illuminatti wants it- Individuality and independence no longer accepted??? The Illuminatti expects one goyim to follow the one before them like good penguins-
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