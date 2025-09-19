THE EMILIAN APENNINES AND THE APUAN ALPS SEEN FROM FRANCE DESTROY THE GLOBE - THE EARTH IS FLAT

Incredibile osservazione da 250km di distanza delle Alpi Apuane e dell'Appennino Tosco-Emiliano osservati da ‘Tète de Chien’ sopra il Principato di Monaco, Francia a 550m s.l.m.

Praticamente tutte le cime visibili in questa fotografia dovrebbero essere nascoste o a filo orizzonte.

Articolo che racconta dell'osservazione: https://www.sanremonews.it/2021/12/24...

Calcolatore di curvatura: https://dizzib.github.io/earth/curve-...

Per ulteriori approfondimenti sulla forma della Terra: https://flatearthinvestigations.home.... (se non dovesse aprirsi da Google provare con https://duckduckgo.com/)

THE EMILIAN APENNINE AND THE APUAN ALPS SEEN FROM FRANCE DESTROY THE GLOBE - THE EARTH IS FLAT

Incredible observation from 250km distance of the Apuan Alps and the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines observed from 'Tète de Chien' above the Principality of Monaco, France at 550m a.s.l.

Virtually all peaks visible in this photograph should be hidden or level with the horizon.

Article that tells of the observation: https://www.sanremonews.it/2021/12/24... -framed-the-tuscan-emilian-alps-from-the-altitudes.html

Curvature Calculator: https://dizzib.github.io/earth/curve-...

For further information on the shape of the Earth: https://flatearthinvestigations.home.... (if it doesn't open from Google, try https://duckduckgo.com/)

L'APENNIN ÉMILIEN ET LES ALPES APUANE VUS DE FRANCE DÉTRUISENT LE GLOBE - LA TERRE EST PLATE

Incroyable observation à 250 km de distance des Alpes Apuanes et des Apennins toscans-émiliens observée depuis 'Tète de Chien' au-dessus de la Principauté de Monaco, France à 550 m d'altitude.

Pratiquement tous les pics visibles sur cette photographie doivent être cachés ou au niveau de l'horizon.

Article qui raconte l'observation : https://www.sanremonews.it/2021/12/24... -encadré-les-alpes-emiliennes-toscanes-depuis-les-altitudes.html

Calculateur de courbure : https://dizzib.github.io/earth/curve-...

Pour plus d'informations sur la forme de la Terre : https://flatearthinvestigations.home.... (si elle ne s'ouvre pas depuis Google, essayez https://duckduckgo.com/)

