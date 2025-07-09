RT News - July 9 2025 6AM GMT

July 9, 2025

rt.com





Three civilians are killed and the casualties pile up amid overnight strikes by Ukrainian forces on Russia's Kursk region. Washington reverses course as Donald Trump now says the Pentagon will be shipping more weapons to Ukraine, turning his back on a policy that recently stopped deliveries to Kiev. Kiev admits its own people are rooting for Russian strikes on military recruitment centers. While Zelensky suggests his men are simply volunteering to fight, the forced mobilization campaign across Ukraine continues unabated. Brazil takes aim at Trump and his tariff campaign on BRICS - as the bloc ramps up trade in local currencies. That's as the ASEAN group slams Washington's trade policies as destructive for the entire region.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515