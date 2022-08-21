Secretary Chris Miller says the Afghanistan 'After Action Report' is being Held Up

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Secretary Chris Mille Former Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller says an after action report for Afghanistan exists, but has been "kicked back down" to be altered, says Afghanistan after action report is being held up
Source: https://rumble.com/v1gi5w3-secretary-chris-miller-says-afghanistan-after-action-report-is-being-held-u.html