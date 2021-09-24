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The Fight against Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking [24.09.2021]
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50 views • September 24, 2021
Why We Don't Care If You're Republican Or Democrat - OUR WHY Part 4.
In Part 4 of OUR WHY series, we want to help simplify things. This fight against child exploitation and human trafficking is a human issue not a political one. We don’t care if you are a republican or a democrat, and we are grateful you all are part of the solution!
Check out these related videos:
MODELING AGENCY SHUT DOWN...Operation Blackwrist - O.U.R. Update
https://youtu.be/XNGaWAtDlmo
To truly heal...
https://youtu.be/5vL6XgI7c_U
Want to get more involved with Operation Underground Railroad?
1. Subscribe to our channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/OURrescu...
2. Follow us on social:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ourrescue/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
Twitter: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
3. Become an Abolitionist and Donate to End Human Trafficking:
https://my.ourrescue.org/products/DON...
#OURRescue
#HumanTraffickingStories
#TimBallard
587 viewsSep 24, 2021
Operation Underground Railroad
122K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hGAVTRj8cjs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2PXDeXqqGQY_oQMbUBB01w
In Part 4 of OUR WHY series, we want to help simplify things. This fight against child exploitation and human trafficking is a human issue not a political one. We don’t care if you are a republican or a democrat, and we are grateful you all are part of the solution!
Check out these related videos:
MODELING AGENCY SHUT DOWN...Operation Blackwrist - O.U.R. Update
https://youtu.be/XNGaWAtDlmo
To truly heal...
https://youtu.be/5vL6XgI7c_U
Want to get more involved with Operation Underground Railroad?
1. Subscribe to our channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/OURrescu...
2. Follow us on social:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ourrescue/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
Twitter: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
3. Become an Abolitionist and Donate to End Human Trafficking:
https://my.ourrescue.org/products/DON...
#OURRescue
#HumanTraffickingStories
#TimBallard
587 viewsSep 24, 2021
Operation Underground Railroad
122K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hGAVTRj8cjs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2PXDeXqqGQY_oQMbUBB01w
Keywords
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