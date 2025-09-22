The Peoples King

9/21/2025

1 Samuel 10:19-27 The People’s King

Intro: God was to be Israel’s king but they rejected God and that left Samuel the prophet in a difficult situation. God assured Samuel that they have not rejected Samuel but God Himself. The people wanted to be like the nations around them. They wanted what they thought was going to free them from the shackles of the Hebrew law and all it’s rules and regulations.

But all the years of kings was mostly disaster for Israel. First was Saul then David, and Solomon, There were 39 kings that reigned over Israel and Judah. Saul, David and Solomon were kings in the unified Israel and Judah. After Solomon the kingdoms divided. Israel had 20 kings and all were evil. Judah had 19 kings and 8 were pretty good. Asa, Jehoshapat, Joash, Amaziah, Azariah, Jotham, Hezekiah and Josiah. God had hoped for so much for His people Israel but they rejected Him and for four hundred years they lived under kings that were basically a disaster especially after David and Solomon. Jesus Christ will be the King of the Jews during the millennium. God is not against monarchy’s if He is the monarch!