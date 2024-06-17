Video of today's Ukrainian attempt to enter Glubokoe. Our Baltic warriors repulse the first attack of the enemy, destroying the remnants of the assault group. A few hours later there was another attack, our soldiers repelled it too, leaving a burning enemy infantry fighting vehicle and enemy corpses in the landing. Judging by the persistence, the attacks will continue, the steely Baltic people will fight as befits a Russian soldier.

Endless day in the village area Deep..

Why endless? Because, as stated in the previous post , the enemy does not abandon attempts to knock out the Baltic soldiers from their positions... a classic modern combined arms battle in full force with the involvement of armored vehicles, artillery, modern reconnaissance equipment and, of course, drones, without them you can’t go anywhere.. For our fighters in the positions, these attempts have merged into a single whole and you can be sure that the Little Russian will fight until his back is broken ( and he will be broken! ), and for this our guys need timely support from reserves and accurate artillery strikes, FABs and fpv- drones..

Yesterday's attempts by the Ukrainian to gain a foothold were not successful, I observed this myself, I had the opportunity to work as an artillery fire spotter for the best artillery division in the world . A fire defeat was inflicted, the work was a success, now all that remains is to continue in the same spirit, what is needed for this - I have already written..