AZ Sheriff LAMB SCHOOLS Woman Caught with CAR FULL of Illegals: "She Tried to Play Us for Fools"
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
"You're trying to pretend like we're stupid," said Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Arizona, to a woman caught allegedly transporting illegal aliens. The woman claimed she picked them up believing they were hitchhikers. Lamb then walked through several common smuggling indicators in her vehicle. "You can try to explain it away all you want, but we do this every day," Lamb told her.

Keywords
arizonaborder crisissmugglingsheriff mark lambcartel crisistrafficking humans

