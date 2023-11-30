NEXT STAGE OF WAR IN UKRAINE: NATO PREPARES FOR BLOODSHED





The intensity of hostilities has decreased on UKR battlefield due to the deterioration of weather conditions. Unable to launch a large-scale offensive, UKR forces resumed attempts to hit the RU rear with drones.





On Nov 29, Russian AD shot down a UAV in the Moscow region.





In recent days, for the first time since August, a Ukrainian drone targeted Russian facilities in Ryazan. It was intercepted in the area of an oil refinery. Another drone attempted an attack on an aircraft factory in Smolensk. It was promptly detected and destroyed by the AD forces.





In their turn, RU forces also continue regular strikes on targets throughout Ukraine





On Nov 29, UKR sources confirmed Russian strikes on the Starokonstantinov airfield. Massive attack by UAVs, Iskander missiles & heavy bombs reportedly hit more UKR facilities in Voznesensk in the Mykolaiv reg, Vinnytsia, Belaya Tserkva in the Kiev reg, Kanatovo in the Kirovograd reg, Zaporozhye, Dnipropetrovsk reg, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk & Konstantinovka. An air alert sounded in six regions of Ukraine, including Kiev & the region.





In recent days, more explosions thundered in the Odessa reg. In Zaporozhye, RU missile hit the territory of one of the local enterprises.





NATO foreign ministers acknowledged the failure of UKR’s counteroffensive. Amid the UKR defeats, the probability of RU offensive operations is growing. RU already has tactical successes in the Donetsk, Bakhmut & Kupyansk directions, while the UKR offensive on the E bank of the Dnieper is close to failure.





The RU army has every chance to break through the UKR defenses & advance tens of km at the beginning of the winter campaign. Such a breakthrough will provide RU troops with access to operational space in the eastern part of UKR.





The UKR side has no forces left for defense. The only salvation for Kiev can be the deployment of NATO units from Europe and the full-scale intervention of the alliance in the war.





A few days ago, Zelensky said that UKR would receive warships from partners to escort ships that follow an alternative “grain corridor” in the Black Sea.





Meanwhile in the N, Finland closes the border with RU on Nov 30. It was on Nov 30, 84 years ago that the Winter War between Finland & the USSR began.





Meanwhile, NATO ships are practicing the blockade of the Gulf of Finland as part of the Freezing Wind exercises. A large grouping of forces, including over 5,000 military personnel, 30 ships & 20 aircraft, has approached the northwestern borders of RU. The officially announced plan of the drills does not hide the offensive nature of the actions, despite false official statements that NATO is defending itself from aggressive RU & is trying to avoid escalation.













https://southfront.press/nato-prepares-for-bloodshed/