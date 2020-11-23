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The Greatest Conspiracy of All Time - IRREFUTABLE!
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643 views • November 23, 2020
The biggest conspiracy in the world today is not that 9/11 was an inside job, nor that the Illuminati is controlling the world. Ironically, these other conspiracy theories only help the satanic forces to distract you from the ultimate conspiracy... which is not a theory at all, but rather something that you can verify for yourself very easily. Don't get distracted by talk of inside jobs and government top secrets. Focus instead on exposing the greatest conspiracy of all time. This video will help you to understand what that is, and what you need to do to fight against it.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
"9/11 WTC Photo" by 9/11 photos (https://goo.gl/T7jCXF) CC BY 2.0
"War inside my head, t-shirt, Tito digging a hole, gloves, shovel, Seattle, Washington, USA" by Wonderlane (https://goo.gl/7CjfPu) CC BY 2.0
"Parallel universe" by Robert Couse-Baker (https://goo.gl/b8fQva) CC BY 2.0
"Quality Journalism Means an Informed Citizenry" by Mike Licht (https://goo.gl/te66Hw) CC BY 2.0
"9/11 Truth Movement demonstrator" by Damon Damato (https://goo.gl/W3aojo) CC BY 2.0
"Ariane Sherine and Richard Dawkins at the Atheist Bus Campaign launch" by Zoe Margolis (https://goo.gl/XdcPjw) CC BY 2.0
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
"9/11 WTC Photo" by 9/11 photos (https://goo.gl/T7jCXF) CC BY 2.0
"War inside my head, t-shirt, Tito digging a hole, gloves, shovel, Seattle, Washington, USA" by Wonderlane (https://goo.gl/7CjfPu) CC BY 2.0
"Parallel universe" by Robert Couse-Baker (https://goo.gl/b8fQva) CC BY 2.0
"Quality Journalism Means an Informed Citizenry" by Mike Licht (https://goo.gl/te66Hw) CC BY 2.0
"9/11 Truth Movement demonstrator" by Damon Damato (https://goo.gl/W3aojo) CC BY 2.0
"Ariane Sherine and Richard Dawkins at the Atheist Bus Campaign launch" by Zoe Margolis (https://goo.gl/XdcPjw) CC BY 2.0
Keywords
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