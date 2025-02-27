BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pope Francis' Deathbed Sermon Urges Christians to 'Pray to Lucifer For Real Enlightenment'
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
732 views • 2 months ago

If you thought Pope Francis couldn't make it any clearer that he is a Satan worshiping false prophet dedicated to ushering in the New World Order, think again.

The pontiff, who rose to power after the conservative Pope Benedict was ousted in a globalist coup, has found a new and even more shocking way to betray his followers.

Now, on his deathbed, he has played his final hand - dropping all pretence and making his most brazen, blasphemous move yet. That's right. According to witnesses, Francis announced the coming of Lucifer and urged his followers to bow down and seek "true enlightenment" from the dark lord himself.



Tags: Pope Francis, Pope, lucifer, Satan, Chrislam, Christians, Islam, globalists, WEF, global elite, Pope Benedict, Vatican, Bill Clinton, Clinton, George Soros, Soros, Satan worshiping, false prophet, prophet, NWO,New World Order, pontiff, globalist coup, globalist, coup, followers, true enlightenment, enlightenment, dark lord

bill clintonsatanclintonchristiansglobalistsglobalistislamnwovaticannew world ordergeorge soroscouppope francissorospopeprophetchrislamluciferfalse prophetglobal elitepontiffpope benedictwefsatan worshipingglobalist coup
