New Testament Scriptures To Oppose Abortion

Modern-day abortion should sound an alarm. Anyone who believes in God and the Bible should stand against this global agenda. Even with Roe vs Wade being overturned, abortion rates will most likely increase. Many Democratic states like California are now working to set up huge abortion plans to cover anyone in America to fly to a blue state to get an abortion. Many large corporations like Walmart are part of this. All expenses will be paid.

Anyone who is misled and believes that abortion is ok needs to repent and apologize and give their life to Jesus Christ. The worst sinners all still have a chance. The Father is gracious, merciful, kind, forgiving, and loving. He doesn’t want anyone to perish. The main leader of this lie is the devil himself. The time is coming soon when Jesus Christ will be given all of the kingdoms of this world. He cares about little children. The scriptures covered in this video can help wake a lot of people up. Millions of young girls are misled and pressured into having an abortion.

I pray that God opens people's eyes. I pray that millions of people wake up and cry out for help and forgiveness. The mercy of God will not leave you. However, if you do not repent and ask for forgiveness and turn your life over to Jesus you are following the devil's pattern. Jesus soon destroys the kingdom of darkness and lies.

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