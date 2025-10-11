WA Gun Raids Vs Trust

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The worsening fascism of Western Australia’s police surveillance state has entangled itself in a tense moment. Squads of armed police have been conducting unwarranted firearm confiscation raids on licensed owners—more than a hundred guns seized, dozens of licences cancelled or suspended without authentic cause.