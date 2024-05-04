Nanotechnology Warfare Against Humanity Seen In Live Blood: Conversation w/ Dr. Sandy Corlett -Ep 18

In this interview, Dr Corlett and I review about 300 live blood samples that come from her collection of over 100000 live blood microscopy images. Dr Corlett confirms my live blood findings of self assembly nanotechnology that in this extreme form have not been seen by her, nor the live blood practitioners in her network - in 30 years.

Dr. Corlett is the founder of the Diabetes Resource Center and the Center for Nutritional Medicine; as well as Center for Nutritional Microscopy Association; wherein all research has taken place. She holds many other doctorates besides being a Naturopath and is also the founder and director of multiple ministries. Dr. Corlett’s work primarily includes health education and Live & Dried Blood Microscopy Training with 30 years’ experience. She has a group of Practitioners and Researchers worldwide that she has trained and others, working in collaboration observing and documenting these anomalies.

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician with a PhD in Pathology and over 20 years of clinical experience.





Dr. Mihalcea writes Humanity United Now Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid, vax injury reversal, self-assembly nanotechnology and more

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/.

Her research field is C19 vaccine shedding, therapeutic approaches including metal detoxification and disabling self-assembly nanotechnology.

