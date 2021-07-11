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Elder Joseph of Vatopedi for IMF and Turks
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31 views • July 11, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCs0LZil6Ac#; Channel: Wolf-shaped Lamb; Feb 18, 2012.
Read the following:
- Prophecies of the Orthodox Christian Elder Joseph of Vatopedi, Holy Athos Mountain - Greece, concerning the future events and countries like Greece, Turkey, Russia, ...
- I no longer believe that after 3 or 4 decades of peace and prosperity will be the enthronement of the anti-Christ in the IIIrd Temple in Jerusalem. The Apostate World dose not deserve the 3 or 4 decades of peace.
Read the following:
- Prophecies of the Orthodox Christian Elder Joseph of Vatopedi, Holy Athos Mountain - Greece, concerning the future events and countries like Greece, Turkey, Russia, ...
- I no longer believe that after 3 or 4 decades of peace and prosperity will be the enthronement of the anti-Christ in the IIIrd Temple in Jerusalem. The Apostate World dose not deserve the 3 or 4 decades of peace.
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