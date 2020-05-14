Senator Ted Cruz and Dr. Robert Epstein: Google & Voter Manipulation

July 17, 2019I hope you will please take five minutes and watch the attached video, a Senate hearing in which Senator Cruz exposes the risk of manipulation by Facebook and other social media platforms.Former editor-in-chief of Psychology Today, Dr. Robert Epstein, testified in a Senate Judiciary Committee about how liberal tech giants like Google and Facebook have manipulated, and will likely continue to manipulate votes for Democrats. He also warned that in 2020, the invisible manipulation by companies like Google will be like nothing we’ve ever seen.At the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on “Google and Censorship through Search Engines,” Dr. Epstein explained that Google impacted at least 2.6 million votes to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, “through bias and search results.” He stressed that the 2.6 million estimate was on the low end of a range that he believes could have been as many as 10.4 million votes.