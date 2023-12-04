Firstpost





Nov 27, 2023





Out of Control “Super Pigs” Threaten to Invade the US | Vantage with Palki Sharma





Wild Pigs have grown in number in Canada which are now threatening to cross the border into the US.





These pigs are known as “Super Pigs” because of their high survivability factor.





These boars are known for damaging crops and farms and spreading diseases.





The US has raised an alert to tackle the possible invasion of the “Super Pigs”.





Palki Sharma tells you more.





