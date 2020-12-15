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Forensic Exam Reveals SERIOUS Problems - Major Software Hack | Facts Matter
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96 views • December 15, 2020
The forensic exam of 22 Dominion Voting machines in Michigan found that the system is “intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to... influence the election.” And that’s just the tip of the iceberg: A hack was already discovered in the SolarWinds software (which Dominion uses). Could this affect election integrity? And will President Trump invoke Executive Order 13848 in relation to foreign interference? Let's examine the facts!
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