Project Manager Says Execs and Directors of CIA Withheld Information From Trump





EXPOSING THE CIA: “So the agencies kind of, like, all got together and said, we’re not gonna tell Trump…Director of the CIA would keep [information from Trump]…” A project manager working in Cyber Operations for the CIA and an NSA Contractor with top-secret clearance working for Deloitte Amjad Fseisi, is caught on undercover cameras implicating the highest levels of the intelligence agencies, including “The executive staff. We’re talking about the director and his subordinates,” former CIA Directors “Gina Haspel....And I believe Mike Pompeo did the same thing too,” “kept information from him [Trump] because we knew he’d fucking disclose it.” Amjad reasons “There are certain people that would… give him a high-level overview but never give him any details.





https://youtu.be/dECjeJNzqrg