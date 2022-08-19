Debating Peter Zeihan about Bitcoin -- with Ark Investments

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Geo political strategist Peter Zeihan sat down for a conversation with employees of Cathie Wood's Ark Investments, and one of the subjects they touched on was bitcoin. The from Ark didn't do as good a job rebutting in real time, so here I go and debate Peter. From the Energy consumption of bitcoin and how it will radically change the energy grids of the world, to her to use as a store of value superior to Gold.
#PeterZeihan #ArkInvest #bitcoin
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!