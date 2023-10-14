Create New Account
Hamas MUST be Destroyed - they Dream of War, Not Peace
channel image
Recharge Freedom
318 Subscribers
8 views
Published Saturday

Hamas attacked Israel and slaughtered innocent civilians and babies creating as much damage and destruction as possible, because they have been taught to hate for the last 20 years.Their charter states that Israel must be wiped off the face of the earth. There is no negotiation with such people, they must be destroyed.


#hamas #israel #terrorists


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4

YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more



Keywords
terrorismcorruptionisraeljewsmiddle eastenemieshatredgaza stripidfslaughterhamas attackhamas are terroristsdefend oneselfyasir arafatin furtadomiddle east politics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket