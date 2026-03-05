Impact in Bnei Brak, Tel Aviv - last night

Adding: Another video from last night was silent, wouldn't upload: Here's description:

About 2 dozen interceptor missiles were launched for reportedly only 4-6 Iranian missiles, in Tel Aviv.

The missiles were likely Kheybar Shekan and headed for sensitive sites for Israel to prompt such a defensive reaction.

And: 💥🇮🇱 Explosion just east of Tel Aviv!

Adding:

⚡️🇮🇱 A direct hit by a Hezbollah (Lebanon) rocket on a target in Kiryat Shmona, in the north of occupied Palestine.

Adding:

Akhmat commander, Lieutenant General Apti Alaudinov, stated that Russia should give Iran "everything we can give" and support it fully. He said he's ready to go to Iran "even today" if Russian leadership orders it, to help repel a potential US ground advance.



