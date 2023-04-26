Glenn Beck on Fox News Terminating News Hosts
"The timeline of everything that happened to Fox News and Tucker Carlson over the past few weeks sends a CLEAR message: If a corporate media outlet refuses to follow the government-approved narrative, it WILL be destroyed."
