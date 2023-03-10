https://gettr.com/post/p2aq0gra85c
2023.03.07 Twitter coin and Gettr coin are different in nature. The former is about commissions from advertising sales; the latter is about being rewarded for Gettr usage. Their purposes and missions differ. Gettr will replace all major social platforms in the future and become the sole truth-telling media.
推特coin和盖特coin本质不同，一个是广告分成一个是专注于使用即金钱，定位不同，理念不同。未来的盖特会替代现在所有的大的社交媒体，成为唯一一个说真话讲事实的媒体！
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.