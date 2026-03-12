BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
CHP Talks: Roger Song—Bringing the Supremacy of God to Canadian Law!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
116 followers
14 views • Yesterday

March 12, 2026: My special guest this week is Roger Song, an Alberta lawyer who came from Communist China and who seeks to bring Christian values and Christian morality to the legal profession in Canada. His story of leaving the dictatorial CCP regime after the Tiananmen Square massacre and his subsequent conversion to Christianity are compelling. Today he works to remind his fellow lawyers of their responsibility to defend our Constitution and to promote the supremacy of God.


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
free speechfreedomcensorshipjesuschristiancommunismchinalawcanadalegallegislationlawyerchp canadarod taylorideologyccpcharteralbertalsachp talkschristian heritagedeisupremacy of godbill c9roger song
