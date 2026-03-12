CHP Talks: Roger Song—Bringing the Supremacy of God to Canadian Law!

March 12, 2026: My special guest this week is Roger Song, an Alberta lawyer who came from Communist China and who seeks to bring Christian values and Christian morality to the legal profession in Canada. His story of leaving the dictatorial CCP regime after the Tiananmen Square massacre and his subsequent conversion to Christianity are compelling. Today he works to remind his fellow lawyers of their responsibility to defend our Constitution and to promote the supremacy of God.





