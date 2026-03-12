CHP Talks: Roger Song—Bringing the Supremacy of God to Canadian Law!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 12, 2026: My special guest this week is Roger Song, an Alberta lawyer who came from Communist China and who seeks to bring Christian values and Christian morality to the legal profession in Canada. His story of leaving the dictatorial CCP regime after the Tiananmen Square massacre and his subsequent conversion to Christianity are compelling. Today he works to remind his fellow lawyers of their responsibility to defend our Constitution and to promote the supremacy of God.
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/