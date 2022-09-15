Croatian Fans in Milan walked around the City on Wednesday Singing Nazi Songs and Hailing Hitler. - 091522.

Enlightened Europe today.
To be more precise, yesterday: Croatian fans in Milan walked around the city on Wednesday singing Nazi songs and hailing Hitler.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.