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Geoengineering Comes Out of the Closet, Another 60 Satellites for 5G
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44 views • June 04, 2020
Climate change? Weather modification? It was a conspiracy theory until they began bragging about doing it. And, Elon Musk launches another 60 satellites to bring the total so far over 400. The plan is 12,000 to beam 5G at everyone
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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