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The Crimes of the Turkish Government!!
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29 views • April 03, 2020
While the whole world is going all COVID19 crazy the Government of Turkey is continuing its war crimes against Syria, Libya & Iran!! And Erdogan is ignoring the plea of the People during the COVID19 outbreak as the war continues!! We will explain!!
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