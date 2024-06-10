UKRAINE SHOCKED! Russian Paratroopers advanced to Chasov Yar entrance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine began to worry that Russian Paratroopers were advancing in Kanal Micro-district, the road leading to the entrance to Chasov Yar. They raised the flag on one of several high-rise buildings they had captured while expanding their offensive from the north, south and east, to the west of Kanal, where the fortified city of #ChasivYar was located.
MILITARY TUBE TODAY
