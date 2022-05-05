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PeoplesGalacticFleet_2842
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164 views • May 05, 2022
This is a continuation video from #2841. Raven continues to explain how to appreciate and become more comfortable with the often cloaked Sky Ships that make up the Peoples Galactic Fleet that are now becoming more visible and obvious in our global skies. There is no need for fear as these visitors to our planet are here to assist us to move out of the Barbarian Ages of the past years into the Age of Aquarius. Be peaceful, look up more often into your skies and see what you see. Enjoy the scenery and the information.
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