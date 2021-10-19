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COGNITIVE WARFARE: THE BATTLE FOR YOUR BRAIN [PART ONE]
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133 views • October 19, 2021
ice.age.farmer



NATO has taken aim at a new target: your brain. Their 'Cognitive Warfare' report describes a hybrid of biotech/nanotech, social engineering, information warfare & psychological operations, and total surveillance, with a stated goal of "harming brains" of even civilians, to impair cognition and disable critical thinking. We are approaching not just the end of free speech, but of free thought, by associating any questioning of the official narrative with "extremism" and "terrorism." Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/10/19/cognitive-warfare-the-battle-for-your-brain-part-one/

GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
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http://thevictoryseed.org

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⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
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LINKS: (see FULL SHOW NOTES above!)
Keywords
climate changemilitarybrainmind controlvaccinesurveillancesocial engineeringwarfaresoulnatodatafree willtechnocratspsychological operationnano technologyice age farmer
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