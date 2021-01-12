Satanic Horns Hand Sign Thrown Up by Pope Francis ¿

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This Is The Spirit Of The Antichrist, Which You Have Heard Is Coming...
There is always someone looking for the easy way of obtaining more pleasure, wealth or power. I always find it fascinating the lengths some will try just to achieve what they desire most."Sell his soul for cheap. Let's make a deal, sell me your soul.
Many who are in Masonry are not aware that they are lied to,Freemasonry is really the worship of Satan. Lucifer is the One who bears the Light of Freemasonry.Freemasons worship the Light-Bearer or Lucifer and Satan are the same individual.
New World Order or NWO refers to the emergence of a totalitarian one-world government With The AntiChrist And 666 Mark Of The Beast RFID To Track and Control Mankind's Bank Accounts And Force The World Into Worship Zionism Of The AntiChrist Satanic False Messiah.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eY5ptzi7kh4
WE NEED † KEEPERS