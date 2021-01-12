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Satanic Horns Hand Sign Thrown Up by Pope Francis ¿
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446 views • January 12, 2021
Devil's Hand Sign of the Horns Thrown Up by Pope Francis In Philippines!? Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, left, shows Pope Francis how to give the popular hand sign for “I love you” at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila, Philippines, Friday, Jan. 16, 2015. Neopaganism the sign of the horns used to represented the Horned God of Wicca. The sign of the horns it is formed by extending the index and little fingers while holding the middle and ring fingers down with the thumb. "This is the spirit of the antichrist, of which you have heard that it is coming, and now it is already in the world"

This Is The Spirit Of The Antichrist, Which You Have Heard Is Coming...

There is always someone looking for the easy way of obtaining more pleasure, wealth or power. I always find it fascinating the lengths some will try just to achieve what they desire most."Sell his soul for cheap. Let's make a deal, sell me your soul.

Many who are in Masonry are not aware that they are lied to,Freemasonry is really the worship of Satan. Lucifer is the One who bears the Light of Freemasonry.Freemasons worship the Light-Bearer or Lucifer and Satan are the same individual.

New World Order or NWO refers to the emergence of a totalitarian one-world government With The AntiChrist And 666 Mark Of The Beast RFID To Track and Control Mankind's Bank Accounts And Force The World Into Worship Zionism Of The AntiChrist Satanic False Messiah.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eY5ptzi7kh4
WE NEED † KEEPERS
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jesuit popesatanic devil horns signfreemason popemano cornuta
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