Putin with 17 Foreign Ambassadors at Kremlin - tells envoy Tracy of US - US Supported to Kyiv's 'color revolutions' 2014 led to Ukraine Crisis

Vladimir Putin received credentials from 17 foreign ambassadors.Putin’s words came as he accepted diplomatic credentials from ambassadors of 17 states, including the US, in the Kremlin on Wednesday. He also used the opportunity to demand Russia’s role in probing the “sabotage” of the Russia-Germany Nord Stream pipelines blasts With EU envoy on-site, Putin further shared his insights over Russia-EU ties.

The head of the Russian state received the credentials of 17 newly arrived ambassadors of foreign states. The ceremony was traditionally held in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace. (April 5, 2023)

Letters of credence to the head of the Russian state were presented by: Jacob Henningsen (Kingdom of Denmark), Victor Alfredo Verdun Bitar (Republic of Paraguay), Robert Kvile (Kingdom of Norway), Luciano Nkogo Ndong Ayekaba (Republic of Equatorial Guinea), Hamud Salim Abdullah Al Tuwayh (Sultanate of Oman), Bashar Jaafari (Syrian Arab Republic), Nenad Kolev (Republic of North Macedonia), Pengiran Muhammad Husaini Bin Alauddin (State of Brunei Darussalam), Eduardo Villegas Mejias (United Mexican States), Juan Ramon Elvir Salgado (Republic of Honduras), Ambrose Mutiniri (Republic of Zimbabwe) ), Alkhas Kvitsinia (Republic of Abkhazia), Lynn Marie Tracy (United States of America), Qahtan Taha Khalaf Dzhanabi (Republic of Iraq), Pichkhun Panya (Kingdom of Cambodia), Nyankoy Aba (Republic of Guinea), Roland Robert Galarag (European Union).



