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E-mail shows how hospitals control doctors on Covid treatment
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50 views • September 19, 2021
Alison Morrow, September 18, 2021
An internal email from the VA hospital system shows how management is telling doctors they will be monitored if they veer away from Covid treatment protocol. Doug McKenty hosts “The Shift” podcast, focused on decentralized living and critical thinking.
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An internal email from the VA hospital system shows how management is telling doctors they will be monitored if they veer away from Covid treatment protocol. Doug McKenty hosts “The Shift” podcast, focused on decentralized living and critical thinking.
WINE:
https://alisonwinepromo.com
TWIN ENGINE COFFEE:
https://www.twinenginecoffee.com/ALISON
SEND ME STORY TIPS ON LOCALS:
https://alisonmorrow.locals.com/support
FIND ME ON ROKFIN:
https://rokfin.com/AlisonMorrow
FIND ME ON ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@AlisonMorrow:6
SUPPORT ME ON PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/alisonmorrow
MEDIA TRAINING & CONSULTING:
https://www.alisonmorrowmedia.com/
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