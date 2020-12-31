© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Werff Report: WOW! Major Evidence, GA Hearing, Election OFFICIALS COMMIT FRAUD
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • December 31, 2020
Mirror: Will be removed from Youtube https://youtu.be/hR9DnQMjVWo
Major Evidence Revealed During GA Hearing, Senate Subcommittee Votes To Audit
Fulton County Ballots
Mounting evidence!
The Georgia State Senate Subcommittee held a hearing today on the 2020 election, which revealed bombshell evidence other media outlets say doesn’t exist regarding the 2020 election.
SUPPORT THE WERFF REPORT:
https://fundly.com/the-werff-report-k...
SUBSCRIBE ON RUMBLE:
https://rumble.com/c/TheWerffReport
The Werff report is one of the most accurate and concise of any on YTube. Well done and thank you for what you are doing to keep this Fraud in the spotlight
Major Evidence Revealed During GA Hearing, Senate Subcommittee Votes To Audit
Fulton County Ballots
Mounting evidence!
The Georgia State Senate Subcommittee held a hearing today on the 2020 election, which revealed bombshell evidence other media outlets say doesn’t exist regarding the 2020 election.
SUPPORT THE WERFF REPORT:
https://fundly.com/the-werff-report-k...
SUBSCRIBE ON RUMBLE:
https://rumble.com/c/TheWerffReport
The Werff report is one of the most accurate and concise of any on YTube. Well done and thank you for what you are doing to keep this Fraud in the spotlight
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.