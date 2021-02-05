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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers: ONE ON ONE W/ DR. JUDY MIKOVITS (MIRRORED)
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1028 views • February 05, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers: ONE ON ONE W/ DR. JUDY MIKOVITS (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aaHcA4t7ftkW/
One on one w/ Dr. Judy Mikovits. We discuss the Plandemic movie that reached over 1 billion people around the world. I ask her what fall out she received and whether we are truly reaching enough people to make a difference. We discuss Covid, masks,…
MORE
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aaHcA4t7ftkW/
One on one w/ Dr. Judy Mikovits. We discuss the Plandemic movie that reached over 1 billion people around the world. I ask her what fall out she received and whether we are truly reaching enough people to make a difference. We discuss Covid, masks,…
MORE
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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