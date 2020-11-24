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Masters 2015 Tar Heel Tournament UNC Carolina Disc Golf
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4 views • November 24, 2020
This is Sublime Flight video footage 2015 Tar Heel Tournament. This Masters division lead card features pros Mike Decellis, Michael Mills, Marty Adams, Tony Ivey, Madan Gopal and John "Sheffy" Sheffield. There are some excellent drives and many birdies. This video features the song Twisted by Kevin MacLeod. "Twisted" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... Check out SublimeFlight.com and Facebook.com/SublimeFlight for more Tar Heel Tournament Videos.
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http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... Check out SublimeFlight.com and Facebook.com/SublimeFlight for more Tar Heel Tournament Videos.
https://www.sublimeflight.com
https://www.facebook.com/SublimeFlight
https://www.instagram.com/sublime_flight
Sublime Flight Crypto Tips excepted at the following addresses:
Bitcoin:
1N8MMTaXY3iSG7aqVMojWA8tSx2Zw3uuvz
Bitcoin Cash:
1DB9M6VR2RWpbWLDqKrBon6QvntCgS1qJm
Litecoin:
LWwhUByEBHb3cWN1qZQf9wSHyBrJicStWB
Ethereum:
0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043
Dash:
XdDJTXjxaDpjpizpvqGqTUgth7w2ywtMMu
Z Cash:
t1fpDJwuWfUq2MCWxeYuKPzyWh3UridzQaq
EOS:
0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043
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