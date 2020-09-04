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The Truth About Ayn Rand: Origins Part 1
Stefan Molyneux
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48 views • September 04, 2020
What is the truth behind Ayn Rand, writer of such blockbuster novels as 'The Fountainhead,' 'Atlas Shrugged,' 'Anthem' and 'We The Living'?

Rand - and her philosophy Objectivism - have been enormously influential to public figures as diverse as Paul Ryan, Ron Paul, Rand Paul, Rush drummer Neil Peart, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, Hunter S. Thompson, Murray Rothbard, John Stossel, Penn Jillette and many others.

Some of her adherents - such as former Federal Reserve Chairman Allan Greenspan - have been criticized for enacting Rand's 'Virtue of Selfishness.'

Was she an advocate of egoism and 'me-first' selfishness? Why did Rand hate altruism - not to mention Immanual Kant? What was her ideal society? Is her vision achievable? Should we even try?

Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, uncovers the hidden history behind the Ayn Rand phenomenon, in Part One of a multi-part series.

The Truth About Ayn Rand: Objectivism [2 of 4]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3dY2K97uuI

The Truth About Ayn Rand: Criticisms [3 of 4]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ci-JuKYYZOg


Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

Sources
http://www.amazon.ca/Ayn-Rand-World-She-Made/dp/1400078938
http://www.amazon.ca/Goddess-Market-Rand-American-Right/dp/019983248X/
Keywords
freedomstefan molyneuxfreedomain radioayn rand
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