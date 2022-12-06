Dr. Li-Meng Yan - WARNING Australia is QUICKLY Escalating to CCP Social Credit System

Maria Zeee





Dec 5, 2022





Dr. Li-Meng Yan joins us to expose what is really happening in China and draw clear comparisons between the complete control the CCP has over Chinese citizens through systems that have been in place for years, and the systems being implemented in Australia as we speak.





She sounds the alarm that the tactics being exercised by our government are exactly like what the CCP did to Chinese citizens in previous times, and Australia must pay attention immediately.





You can follow Dr. Yan via her Twitter account below:





https://twitter.com/DrLiMengYAN1?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:





https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Website:





https://www.zeeemedia.com





Uncensored on Telegram:





https://t.me/zeeemedia





If you're in Australia, visit Gold Stackers today to secure your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:





https://www.goldstackers.com.au/?utm_source=zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia





To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:





https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





If you’re in the United States, visit https://link.goldco.com/Maria or call 855-913-0814 TODAY to protect your retirement!





If you’re in the United States, prepare for food shortages by heading to Heaven’s Harvest on the link below and use promo code ‘ZEEE’ (with 3 e’s!) for 5% off your order:





https://heavensharvest.com/





To order Z-Flu today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE





Maria is a regular contributor to Red Voice Media (RVM), releasing exclusive content each week. Trial a subscription with RVM Premium for just $1 today via this link:





https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1z3jiq-dr.-li-meng-yan-warning-australia-is-quickly-escalating-to-ccp-social-credi.html



